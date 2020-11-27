Former Bihar minister Aklu Ram Mahato passes away

Former Bihar minister Aklu Ram Mahato died at a hospital here on Friday, party sources said. He was 80.
Jharkhand Congress working president Rajesh Thakur said Mahato died this morning.
Mahato was a minister in the RJD government in Bihar from 1995 to 2000, he said.
Mahato was also a former MLA of Bokaro and had played an important role in the Jharkhand movement, Thakur said.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space
5 popular movies starring martial artist actors?
The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema
Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon
Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series
DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'
Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur