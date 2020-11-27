Former Bihar minister Aklu Ram Mahato passes away

Former Bihar minister Aklu Ram Mahato passes away

Mahato was a minister in the RJD government in Bihar from 1995 to 2000

PTI
PTI, Bokaro(Jharkhand),
  • Nov 27 2020, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 15:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Former Bihar minister Aklu Ram Mahato died at a hospital here on Friday, party sources said. He was 80.

Jharkhand Congress working president Rajesh Thakur said Mahato died this morning.

Mahato was a minister in the RJD government in Bihar from 1995 to 2000, he said.

Mahato was also a former MLA of Bokaro and had played an important role in the Jharkhand movement, Thakur said.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

RJD
Death
Bihar

What's Brewing

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

NASA astronaut posts his 1st video of Earth from space

5 popular movies starring martial artist actors?

5 popular movies starring martial artist actors?

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

The Lead: Karnataka's defining moments — Cinema

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Remembering Bruce Lee: A cultural icon

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

Ishant Sharma ruled out of Australia Test series

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

DH Toon | RIP Maradona, 'the most human of Gods'

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

Slow or a big spurt? How to grow a ferocious dinosaur

 