Former militant, woman killed in Assam during festival

A former militant and a 60-year-old woman were gunned down and another injured by suspected militants in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Wednesday night while they were feasting during a cultural festival.

Police officials said a group of four to five armed cadres, suspected to be members of Dimasa National Liberation Army (DNLA), a small militant group, opened fire at the festival at around 11.30 pm in the remote Kharnai Disa village and fled away.

The victims were taking part in the celebration of Bishu Dima, the post-harvest festival of the Dimasa community.

Amit Nunisa, a former cadre of the Dima Halim Daoga, a disbanded militant group and Alota Maibongsa, a 60-year-old woman who was sitting near him died while another person received bullet injury. "Since DNLA is the only militant group active in the area, we supect their involvement. But we are trying to be sure about their involvement. At the same time, we are not yet sure why they were attacked," said a state police official.

Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao districts witnessed large-scale violence in the past but things improved after most major groups laid down their weapons in the past few years.

But activities of some splinter rebel groups like DNLA have kept the two districts troubled. Extortion and abduction continues to be a concern in the two districts. "

Majority of the cadres of DNLA surrendered with their weapons in December. But about 20-25 cadres of the group are still active," said the official.

Police found bullets from the AK-series rifle and pistols from the crime scene