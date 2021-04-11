Gloom descends in Cooch Behar, bodies taken for burial

Gloom descends in violence-hit Cooch Behar village as bodies taken for burial

Wreaths were laid on the bodies, draped in Trinamool Congress flags

PTI
PTI, Sitalkuchi ,
  • Apr 11 2021, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 15:54 ist
Security personnel keep vigil at a polling station after Election Commission ordered of stopping the voting exercise at polling station number 126 in Sitalkuchi, where clashes erupted between locals and central forces, at Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district, Saturday, April 10, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

A pall of gloom prevailed at Jorepatki village on Sunday as the bodies of four persons, who died when CISF personnel opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, were taken for burial by the bereaved families.

Wreaths were laid on the bodies, draped in Trinamool Congress flags, by the party's district president Partha Pratim Roy at a ground near the school premises where the incident of firing had taken place.

Also read: It was a genocide, says Mamata after Cooch Behar violence; dubs MCC Modi Code of Conduct

The four people who were killed in CISF firing during the fourth phase of polling at a booth in Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar district on Saturday hailed from the village.

Wearing black badges, villagers and relatives of the deceased went around the village with the bodies to protest the deaths. Tension was palpable in the area as people holding black flags walked in a procession with the bodies.

Claiming that the central forces opened fire on people, who were standing in a queue outside the booth at Jorepatki school, the villagers demanded justice and action against those responsible for the incident.

Earlier in the day, Mamata Banerjee spoke to kin of the deceased over the phone. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021
BJP
TMC
Mamata Banerjee
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race for Space: Musk leaves Putin stranded on Earth

Race for Space: Musk leaves Putin stranded on Earth

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

Big B reveals trivia about his residence 'Jalsa'

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

How table tennis changed the world, 50 years on

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Kardashians herald the age of Instagram billionaires

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Project to trace Bengaluru's history before Kempe Gowda

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Prince Philip was no saint, but he was the Queen's rock

Are we eating healthier?

Are we eating healthier?

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

What pet parents don't (often) tell you

 