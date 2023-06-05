Goods train derailed in Odisha's Bargarh, East Coast Railway says 'no role of Railways'

Three days after the Balasore train tragedy that killed over 270 persons, a goods train got derailed in Odisha's Bargarh district.
No casualties have been reported so far.
The East Coast Railway clarified that some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter.
It further stated that it is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. "There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri limestone mines and cement plants of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with Indian Railway system," the Railways said in a statement.
