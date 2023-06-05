Goods train derailed in Odisha, Indian Rlys clarifies

Goods train derailed in Odisha's Bargarh, East Coast Railway says 'no role of Railways'

The East Coast Railway clarified that some wagons of a goods train derailed inside a factory premises and there is no role of Railways in this matter.

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 05 2023, 11:25 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2023, 11:33 ist
Credit: Twitter

Three days after the Balasore train tragedy that killed over 270 persons, a goods train got derailed in Odisha's Bargarh district.

No casualties have been reported so far. 

The East Coast Railway clarified that some wagons of a goods train operated by a private cement factory derailed inside the factory premises near Mendhapali of Bargarh district in Odisha. There is no role of Railways in this matter. 

It further stated that it is completely a narrow gauge siding of a private cement company. "There is a private narrow gauge rail line between Dungri limestone mines and cement plants of ACC Bargarh. The line, wagons, loco all are private. It is in no way connected with Indian Railway system," the Railways said in a statement.
 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Odisha
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

Masks off, Japanese get trained in 'Hollywood' smiles

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

DH Toon | Odisha train tragedy: Who is accountable?

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Experts flag risks as fortified rice supply expands

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

Odisha tragedy: Love poems found scattered on tracks

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

People form human chain along Yamuna against pollution

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

Disha Patani raises awareness on elephants

 