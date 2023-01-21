CM Himanta wishes 3 Northeast states on statehood day

Himanta greets people of Meghlaya, Manipur, Tripura on statehood day

He also wished for the progress of the neighbouring states

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jan 21 2023, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 12:11 ist
Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday greeted the people of Meghalaya, Manipur and Tripura on statehood day.

He also wished for the progress of the neighbouring states.

"Endowed with spectacular beauty, vibrant culture & rich traditions, our sister states of Meghalaya, Manipur & Tripura today celebrate their 51st Statehood Day. My warm greetings to the people & pray for progress of the neighbouring states," Sarma wrote on Twitter.

These three states had become full-fledged states through the North Eastern Areas (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

