Amit Shah prays at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Home Minister Amit Shah prays at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

The Union minister and Sarma reached the sanctum sanctorum of the temple where they offered prayers to the deity with the help of three priests

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Oct 09 2022, 14:42 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 14:42 ist
He was received at the temple by senior 'Dolois' (priests) and office bearers of the Kamakhya Devalaya. Credit: PTI Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Temple, one of 51 Shakti Peethas, atop the Nilachal Hills here on the last day of his three-day visit to Assam.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Shah came to the temple from the State Guest House where he spent the last two nights.

The Union minister and Sarma reached the sanctum sanctorum of the temple where they offered prayers to the deity with the help of three priests.

Shah was inside for over 10 minutes and, after coming out, made a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple which is the centrepiece of the Tantrik Shaktism cult in India.

Also Read — Amit Shah, J P Nadda inaugurate new BJP office in Guwahati, to address rally later

He was received at the temple by senior 'Dolois' (priests) and office bearers of the Kamakhya Devalaya.

The Union Home minister greeted devotees present at the temple before leaving for the Assam Administrative Staff College where he will address the 70th Plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Shah will later go to Dergaon in Golaghat district where he will address the state-level Superintendents of Police before leaving for New Delhi from Jorhat's Rowriah airport.

He had arrived here on Friday evening and chaired a meeting on flood-free Assam where the Chief Minister and senior officials were present. He also attended the BJP's core committee meeting presided over by party President J P Nadda.

On Saturday, he inaugurated the newly constructed state BJP office and addressed party workers along with Nadda in two events.

In the evening, he chaired a regional meeting on drug trafficking and national security, a review meeting of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) and attended a cultural function at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalalshetra here.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assam
Amit Shah
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Kamakhya
Guwahati
India News

What's Brewing

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Anatomy meets art

Anatomy meets art

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Are the kids alright?

Are the kids alright?

 