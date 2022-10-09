Home Minister Amit Shah prays at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday offered prayers at the famous Kamakhya Temple, one of 51 Shakti Peethas, atop the Nilachal Hills here on the last day of his three-day visit to Assam.

Accompanied by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, Shah came to the temple from the State Guest House where he spent the last two nights.

The Union minister and Sarma reached the sanctum sanctorum of the temple where they offered prayers to the deity with the help of three priests.

Shah was inside for over 10 minutes and, after coming out, made a 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the temple which is the centrepiece of the Tantrik Shaktism cult in India.

Also Read — Amit Shah, J P Nadda inaugurate new BJP office in Guwahati, to address rally later

He was received at the temple by senior 'Dolois' (priests) and office bearers of the Kamakhya Devalaya.

The Union Home minister greeted devotees present at the temple before leaving for the Assam Administrative Staff College where he will address the 70th Plenary session of the North Eastern Council (NEC).

Shah will later go to Dergaon in Golaghat district where he will address the state-level Superintendents of Police before leaving for New Delhi from Jorhat's Rowriah airport.

He had arrived here on Friday evening and chaired a meeting on flood-free Assam where the Chief Minister and senior officials were present. He also attended the BJP's core committee meeting presided over by party President J P Nadda.

On Saturday, he inaugurated the newly constructed state BJP office and addressed party workers along with Nadda in two events.

In the evening, he chaired a regional meeting on drug trafficking and national security, a review meeting of the North East Space Application Centre (NESAC) and attended a cultural function at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalalshetra here.