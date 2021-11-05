Houses, shops gutted in fire in Assam's Rangia

Several houses and commercial establishments were gutted and property estimated to be worth crores of rupees destroyed in a fire in Rangia town of Assam’s Kamrup (Rural) district, an official said on Friday.
No person was injured in the fire incident on Thursday night, he added.
The fire broke out near Mrittunjay Shiv Temple in the town on Thursday night during Diwali celebrations, engulfing several houses, shops and godowns.
Eight fire tenders were able to douse the fire with the help of local people after more than two hours, the official said.
Property estimated to be worth crores of rupees was destroyed, though the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.
Check out latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Kohli Birthday special: Check out some of his rare pics
NASA’s latest breakthrough: ‘Best space tacos yet’
Rajinikanth's 'Thalapathi' has a rich legacy
ABBA return with new album after 40-year hiatus
Little magazines beat pandemic woes
'Diwali storm' lights up high latitude regions
DH Radio | A home for cartoonists
Jammu and Kashmir's diversity is the key
Making people quit tobacco faster in India
DH Toon | Fuel rate cut: Sniff! Sniff! Elections ahead!