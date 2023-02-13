'What'll happen if cow hits...': WB CM on hug cow order

'If the cow hits us, what will happen?': WB CM Mamata Banerjee takes jibe at BJP over now withdrawn Cow Hug Day

Banerjee claimed that the BSF has "unleashed terror" in the bordering areas of the state.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Feb 13 2023, 16:36 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2023, 16:46 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: IANS Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday reiterated her call to defeat the BJP in 2024, and said the country should strive to bring in a "people's government to end anarchy".

Speaking in the Assembly, Banerjee, in an apparent reference to BJP president J P Nadda's recent remark on violence and corruption in Bengal, asserted that her state happens to have a better law and order situation than other parts of the country.

Also Read — Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate Feb 14 as 'Cow Hug Day'

She also claimed that the BSF has "unleashed terror" in the bordering areas of the state.

"Innocent people are being killed in bordering areas. The Centre never bothers to send fact-finding teams to look into these killings," the CM said.

Mocking the Centre's notification asking people to hug a cow on Valentine's Day, which was later withdrawn, Banerjee wondered what would happen if the cow hits the person.

"If the cow hits us, what will happen? Will they (BJP) pay us compensation," she added.

