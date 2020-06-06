Relatives can now see body of COVID-19 victims in WB

In changed protocol, relatives can see body of COVID-19 victims in West Bengal

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 06 2020, 01:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2020, 01:07 ist

The West Bengal health department on Friday said it has decided to allow relatives of a person who died due to coronavirus infection to see the body after following certain protocols.

According to the protocol, family members of coronavirus victims are not handed over the bodies and also not allowed to see it.

"Relatives of a person who died of COVID-19 will be allowed to see the body from a distance. The bag in which the body will be placed will be made of a transparent material so that family members can see it, the official said.

However, in the changed norm also, relatives will not get the body and the last rites will be performed by local civic authorities, he said, adding that the new system will begin soon.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the state government to file a report on allegations that bodies of patients who succumbed to COVID-19 were not cremated or buried in a respectful manner.

The health department official said a decision was also taken that the audit committee, formed by the state government to ascertain the actual reason behind the death of a coronavirus patient, would now visit different COVID hospitals to conduct a survey on the treatment of patients admitted there.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
calcutta high court
West Bengal
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Surgical/ homemade, masks mark major shift in thinking

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

Wuhan city discharges last three COVID-19 patients

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

GS executive's email for racial equality goes viral

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Mubadala to invest Rs 9,093 cr in Jio for 1.85% stake

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

Bring supplies: How US protests coordinated online

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

COVID-19: Reopening economy drives India bond rebound

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

Yamuna river regains sparkle as lockdown banishes waste

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

How dangerous is COVID-19 in grand scheme of things?

 