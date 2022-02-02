In Manipur, three NDA allies to fight BJP on anti-AFSPA stand

Apart from its main rival Congress, BJP is poised for a battle in Manipur Assembly elections against three NDA partners — Janta Dal (United), National People's Party (NPP) and Naga People's Front (NPF) — as it eyes an absolute majority to win a second consecutive term in the state.

The NPP and NPF are partners of the BJP-led government in Manipur since 2017 and the saffron party is a part of the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) government in Bihar. The BJP is a minor partner of the NPP-led coalition government in Meghalaya and is also part of the all-party government in Nagaland which NPF joined in September last year.

All three parties, interestingly, are banking on their stand against the controversial Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1985 for votes keeping in mind the strong sentiment against the act in Manipur.

Assembly elections in Manipur are scheduled for February 27 and March 3.

The three parties not only refused to stitch a pre-poll alliance with BJP but have also fielded MLAs and leaders who were denied tickets by BJP. The NPP has already released names of 33 candidates, which include at least four former MLAs who were snubbed by the saffron party. NPP will contest in 40 out of 60 Assembly seats.

NPF, which has a strong influence in the Naga-dominated hills constituencies, will contest in 10 seats. Both NPP and NPF had won four seats each in 2017 and supported BJP to form its first government in Manipur. The NPP is more aggressive this time in Manipur, mainly due to the tussle it had with Chief Minister N Biren Singh in 2020.

JD (U), which did not win a single seat in 2017 has named 36 candidates this time and hopes to bag at least 20. "The AFSPA is our main poll plank in Manipur but we will equally highlight Nitish Kumar's model of good governance which has set examples in Bihar," JD (U) general secretary and in-charge of Northeast, Afaque Ahamad Khan told DH on Wednesday. At least seven former legislators, mostly from BJP, bagged JD(U) tickets.

JDU's list of candidates includes Thounaojam Brinda, a woman police officer (additional SP), who was in limelight in 2020 when she alleged that CM Biren Singh pressurised her to release a person wanted in a 2018 drug smuggling case.

Regarding post-poll alliances, the three parties have said they will take a call after results are declared on March 10.

