Issues raised by Tipra Motha need addressal: Assam CM

Issues raised by Tipra Motha need to be addressed: Himanta

Tipra Motha refused the BJP's offer to join the government, stating that it requires written assurance on the 'Greater Tipraland'

PTI
PTI, Agartala,
  • Mar 04 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 22:50 ist
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI Photo

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the issues raised by the Tipra Motha need to be addressed by the Centre and the new government in Tripura.

Speaking to reporters after arriving here to oversee the preparations for the swearing-in ceremony, he said the election results were a reaffirmation of people's faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The BJP believes that Tripura shall remain as it is today, but the issues raised by the Tipra Motha also need to be resolved. I hope the new government will surely hear the grievances. Elections are over. There is no harm in working together. The issues related to the indigenous people can be heard sitting at a table," he said.

Tipra Motha, which emerged as the second-largest party in Tripura, refused the BJP's offer to join the government, stating that it requires written assurance on the 'Greater Tipraland' -- a separate state it demands for the indigenous population.

Sarma said the BJP is leading in all northeastern states, except Mizoram, because of PM Modi's good work in the region.

He said the swearing-in ceremony in Tripura will be held on March 8, while in Meghalaya and Nagaland, it will be held on March 7.

The new government in Tripura will tackle the post-poll violence, and the situation will be normal soon, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tripura
Tipra Motha
Tripura Assembly Elections 2023
Tripura Assembly Election
Assembly Elections 2023
India News
Indian Politics
Himanta Biswa Sarma
BJP

What's Brewing

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Bihar team to probe 'attack' on migrant workers in TN

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Family violence is literally making us sicker: Study

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Hubble captures a time-lapse movie of DART collision

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Chennai, Kolkata at risk due to sea level rise: Study

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Nithyananda and the United States of Kailasa, explained

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Model of Earth's surface reveals past 100 million years

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

 