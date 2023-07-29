4 die of electrocution during Muharram preparation

Jharkhand: 4 killed due to electrocution during Muharram preparation

The accident took place when the religious flag to be used during the Muharram procession, made of iron, came in contact with a live wire.

PTI
PTI, Bokaro (Jharkhand),
  • Jul 29 2023, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2023, 10:36 ist
Relatives gather at a referral hospital in Bokaro where injured being treated after they were hit by a 11000 volt high tension line during Muharram procession. Credit: PTI Photo

Four people were killed and 10 others injured on Saturday Morning after they came in contact with a high-tension wire while preparing for a Muharram procession in Jharkhand’s Bokaro district, police said.

The incident occurred at Khetko village under the Petarwar Police Station limits, around 80 km from the state capital Ranchi, when their religious flag, made of iron, came in contact with a live wire, Bokaro Superintendent of Police Priyadarshi Alok said. 

“The incident occurred around 6 am on Saturday while they were preparing for a Muharram procession. They were carrying a religious flag and its pole was made of iron. It somehow came in contact with a high-tension electric wire of 11,000 volts," the SP told PTI.

All the injured people were taken to a nearby hospital, he said. 

Eight of them were referred to the Bokaro General Hospital where four succumbed to their injuries and the condition of three were stated to be critical, the officer added.

Jharkhand
Muharram
Ranchi
Accident
electrocution
India News

