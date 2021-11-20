Man gives triple talaq to wife for having girl children

Jharkhand man gives triple talaq to wife for bearing girl children; case filed

In her complaint to the police, a resident of Bichiya Pahari village, also accused her husband of torturing her mentally and physically

PTI
PTI, Dumka (Jharkhand),
  • Nov 20 2021, 02:15 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 02:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

A case was registered against a man in Jharkhand's Dumka district after he allegedly gave triple talaq to his wife for giving birth to three girls, a police official said on Friday.

In her complaint to the police, the 28-year-old woman, a resident of Bichiya Pahari village, also accused her husband of torturing her mentally and physically.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 which bans the practice of instant triple talaq, the official said.

The complaint was lodged in Shikaripada police station on Thursday.

The woman who was married in 2011 alleged that her husband started torturing her after she gave birth to three girls.

The matter is being investigated, the official said. 

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jharkhand
Triple Talaq

Related videos

What's Brewing

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Guptill surpasses Kohli to become top T20I run-scorer

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Bunty Aur Babli 2 review: A dull comedy caper

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Is China building serial dams for 'water war' in Asia?

Those who led the farmers' movement

Those who led the farmers' movement

 