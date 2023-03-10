Jharkhand woman kills husband, tries to burn body at home; electrifies door to stop cops

A woman killed her husband and tried to burn his body inside their house in Old Subhash Colony in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur. The accused locked herself inside and electrified the door to prevent the police from breaking in.

The incident took place on Thursday night. The deceased has been identified as Amarnath Singh, who was associated with the transport and real estate business. The couple has two children, who live in different cities for job and studies.

The accused, Meera Singh has been arrested. The police entered the house with great difficulty after cutting off the power supply to the area and seized the half-burnt body.

Neighbours alleged that Meera is mentally unsound and that the couple fought frequently. The murder came to light when a foul smell began emanating from the house, following which the neighbours alerted the couple's son, who lives in Pune.

The woman climbed the roof with a stick and threatened people when the police reached the spot.

According to the neighbours, the deceased had not come out of the house since the last four-five days. The body has been sent for post-mortem.