Kangana Ranaut's fan arrested for threatening Shiv Sena leader

A man, claiming to be a fan of actress Kangana Ranaut, was on Friday arrested from the city's Tollygunge area for allegedly making internet calls and threatening Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, police said.

A team of Mumbai Police with the help of Kolkata Police nabbed the man from his Tollygunge residence in the early hours of the day for allegedly threatening Raut, they said.

The man had allegedly used internet calling services to call and threaten the Shiv Sena MP with dire consequences earlier this month.

Raut had lodged a complaint following which Mumbai Police tracked the man's IP address and located him in the city.

During his arrest, Mumbai Police sleuths also seized the device allegedly used by the man to call Raut and threat.

The man was produced at a city court which granted transit remand of the accused till September 14, police sources said.

The Shiv Sena and the actress are engaged in a war of words after the latter recently likened Mumbai to Pakistan- occupied Kashmir (PoK) and also said she feared Mumbai Police more than the movie mafia.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is ruled by the Shiv Sena, Wednesday pulled down some illegal alterations made at Ranauts bungalow in Bandra. The Bombay High Court later ordered a stay on it.