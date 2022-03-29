Kaziranga's latest census pegs rhino population at 2,613; up by 200 from 2018

The famous Kaziranga National Park in Assam offered more cheers to wildlife lovers as the population of the iconic one-horned rhinos was pegged at 2,613, which is 200 more than the number recorded in 2018.

The 14th rhino Census 2022 conducted between March 25 and 28 in the 900-odd sq km park found 1,670 adults (above six years), 365 sub-adults (3 to 6 years), 279 juveniles (1 to 3 years) and 146 calves (0 to 1 year). The adults included 903 females, 750 males and 17 "un-sexed," which means their gender could not be ascertained during the census.

Findings of the Census 2022 were made public on Tuesday (March 29).

"This is a delightful moment for all of us as the number has gone up by 200. We believe that the news about rise in population of the rhinos will attract more tourists to Kaziranga," a forest official in Kaziranga said.

A statement issued by Jatindra Sarma, director of Kaziranga National Park, said 64 enumerators including 12 independent observers and 49 media observers were part of the exercise in 26 compartments selected randomly for the sample survey. "As many as 50 elephants and 252 frontline staff were engaged to cover the 84 compartments spread over Kaziranga National Park, its additions and civil areas. GPS binoculars were also given to the enumerators while drones were used for the first time for sample recheck," Sarma said in the statement.

The last rhino Census in 2018 found an increase of a dozen individuals over the 2015 figure.

Kaziranga is the world's biggest habitat of one-horned rhinos and attracts thousands of tourists, both domestic and international. Kaziranga has also been called a major conservation success story as far as rhino, Royal Bengal tiger and many other wildlife species are concerned.

Strong vigil and involvement of local communities in the conservation efforts also helped keep in check the poaching of rhinos, which was a major worry before 2016. The park also witnesses the deaths of wild animals, including rhinos, during serious floods almost every year.

