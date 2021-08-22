La Ganesan is Manipur's new governor

La Ganesan is Manipur's new governor

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 22 2021, 11:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2021, 11:31 ist
La Ganesan. Credit: Twitter/ @LaGanesan

BJP leader La. Ganesan has been appointed as the governor of Manipur, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement on Sunday.

More to follow...

Manipur
India
rashtrapati bhawan

