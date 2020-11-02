Local train services in Bengal: Railways plan to start with 50% of passenger strength

Bengal local trains likely to start with 50% strength

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 02 2020, 20:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 20:49 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Railway authorities are keen to resume local train services in West Bengal allowing 50 per cent of passenger strength and ensuring that Covid-19 safety protocols are followed strictly, officials said on Monday after a meeting with to top state government officers.

Initially, they were targeting to resume the operations with 10-20 per cent of the normal services which will be slowly increased to 25 per cent, they said.

The final decision on the resumption of local train services will be taken at a meeting with the state government on November 5.

The authorities stopped local train services when lockdown was announced in March to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

