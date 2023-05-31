Lumpy skin disease found in cows in Meghalaya villages

Lumpy skin disease found in cows, several Meghalaya villages declared infected

In state capital Shillong, 20 cows died in the Pynthorumkhrah area and samples were sent for tests to confirm if the deaths were caused by lumpy skin disease

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • May 31 2023, 12:26 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 12:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Meghalaya government declared several villages in Ri-Bhoi and South West Khasi Hills district as infected after lumpy skin disease was detected among cows, officials said on Wednesday.

In state capital Shillong, 20 cows died in the Pynthorumkhrah area and samples were sent for tests to confirm if the deaths were caused by lumpy skin disease, they said.

Explained: What is lumpy skin disease?

Sumer, Mawlyngkhung, Umpyrdong-Umden, Umkon-Umden, Saiden-Nongpoh and Jyntru-Nongpoh in Umsning block in Ri-Bhoi district and Rangthong in Mawkyrwat block in South West Khasi Hills district were declared infected after samples sent to the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal turned out to be positive for lumpy skin disease, they said.

The villages were declared infected for disease prevention and control, they added.

Similar symptoms were also found among cows in different villages of East Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills districts but locals are yet to inform the veterinary authorities, a local community leader told PTI.

He said the locals believe "it is sent by the gods", and it will heal by itself.

