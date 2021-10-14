Magnitude 3.3 earthquake hits Assam

The quake hit at 11.06 am and its epicentre was in Lakhimpur district

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Oct 14 2021, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 14:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 shook Assam on Thursday, a Met official said here.

The quake hit at 11.06 am and its epicentre was in Lakhimpur district, the official said.

There was no report of any loss of human life or damage to property so far, sources in the police department said.

The earthquake occurred at Latitude 27.35 North and Longitude 94.19 East at a depth of 10 km, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Deputy Director Sanjay O'neil Shaw told PTI.

Earthquake
Assam
India News

