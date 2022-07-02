Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes

Male models drape themselves in whole 6 yards of fabrics, bust stereotypes

The sarees chosen for the shoot included chanderi cotton silk embellished with Ajrakh print and Georgette Chiffon finished with Lucknow Chikankari

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jul 02 2022, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 12:40 ist

Busting stereotypes, two male models in the city have draped themselves in six yards of fabric creating a buzz.

Models Pritam Ghoshal and Amit Jain have created quite a flutter with their looks in a stunning photoshoot featuring a collection of exclusive sarees in mostly white and black hues also with orange and blue streaks in a recent event during Pride month from June 1 to 30.

"We represent the new generation of fashionable men who want to smash gender stereotypes and challenge the conventional ideas of masculinity by donning lustrous drapes," Ghoshal said at a special shoot organised on the occasion of Pride month

Debaroopa Bhattacharya, the person behind the initiative, said "stereotypes exist everywhere around us and we are often compelled to live with them as though they are innate to our identity. But why do men have to dress and behave in a certain way, there is no convincing reply."

She said the special shoot, organised on the occasion of Pride month, highlighted the versatility of the saree as a garment on the one hand and upholding the freedom of choice that an individual possesses to dress and express himself in any way he wishes to, even if that is a departure from the conventions that society normally attaches to gender-specific costumes.

In the process what emerged is a commendable portrait of men donning the saree in ways that made them look even more dapper than in typical masculine wear, she added.

The sarees chosen for the shoot included chanderi cotton silk embellished with Ajrakh print and Georgette Chiffon finished with Lucknow Chikankari.

"By bringing to light the event, we'll, in turn, be able to attract potential like-minded people and reach the masses," Bhattacharya, who is innovator of such dresses cutting across gender barriers explained.

Model Jain said "We want to convey a message that clothes are meant to be enjoyed, experimented with and played with.

"When the barriers are removed, the arena can be expanded in which customers can explore and express themselves in any way they want outside of the rigid constraints of gender stereotypes," he said.

The pride month celebrates the individual rights of LGBTQ and other communities across the world and their right to follow their own culture, have their own sartorial styles and express themselves.

In another photoshoot at a luxury hotel, model Pushpak Sen flaunted the robes with pride.

"Out of all the things I receive, some questions are consistent: A fully grown man wearing saree everywhere, I wonder how his mother must be feeling about all these, does his mother even accept him as her son, ... I wonder, does she even acknowledge him and identify him as her son publicly?" Sen said.

Posting a picture of him with mother, he said "Here she is with me, both of us dressed in sarees and bindis, she overshadowing me in all the glory."

"My saree is a Jamdani inspired by Satyajit Ray's poster of his film Devi," Sen said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
saree
LGBTQ

What's Brewing

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Afghan shepherds up in Turkish valleys dream of home

Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes

Male models draped in 6 yard fabrics bust stereotypes

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Bengaluru docs break into flash mob

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Whackyverse | Shinde and his new friend BJP's errand

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Open Sesame: Assam floods

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

Bengaluru violinist takes fusion to the world stage

How you can expand your living spaces

How you can expand your living spaces

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

 