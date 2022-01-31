Mamata 'irritated' by Bengal governor's posts, blocks him on Twitter

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that she has been forced to block Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Twitter. This comes days after Dhankhar raised his reservations concerning the Speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly.

Mamata said that she has been forced to block the Governor from her Twitter account, as every day she felt irritated seeing his tweets. The chief minister alleged that the Governor has spoken about issues that were of no concern to him and that she has brought this to the notice of Prime Minister several times.

Mamata alleged that Dhankhar is ‘frightening’ and ‘threatening’ officers in the government, has not been clearing files sent to him, and the state government has kept patience for over a year. “I seek apology for this (action). There’ s nothing I can do,” she said.

The chief minister added that policy decisions do not involve the Governor. She also, initially, said whatever was to be spoken in this context (on Governor’s role) has been spoken by Speaker, and it’s the Speaker who has full authority of Vidhan Sabha. She said that the Speaker, the members can take a call on the issue.

Mamata said that Governor Dhankhar uses inappropriate language for officials, and often picks up arguments which are beyond constitutional boundaries, and it’s as if the government is not an elected one, but is bound to the instructions. Mamata said that her request has been made to the Prime Minister.

