Mamata welcomes Jagdeep Dhankhar as WB governor

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomed the appointment of Jagdeep Dhankhar as the new governor of the state on Saturday.

She said Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed her about Dhankhar's appointment.

"I welcome Jagdip Dhankar (sic) who has been appointed as the new Governor of Bengal. I just now came to know from media about this. I welcome him to our beautiful state," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle.

"Hon'ble Home Minister just now talked to me about the appointment of new Governor of West Bengal. I informed him that I have already welcomed the new Governor," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo added.

The Centre appointed Dhankhar, noted Supreme Court lawyer and a former MP, as the West Bengal governor on Saturday.

Dhankhar will replace Keshari Nath Tripathi, who will be completing his tenure as the 19th governor of West Bengal on July 23.