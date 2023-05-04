Manipur issues shoot at sight order in 'extreme cases'

Manipur govt issues shoot at sight order in 'extreme cases'

The Army also kept some 14 columns on standby for deployment in case the situation flared up once again.

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • May 04 2023, 17:42 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 17:45 ist
Violence in Manipur. Credit: PTI Photo

Manipur government on Thursday issued shoot at sight order in "extreme cases" to contain spiralling violence in the state between tribals and the majority Meitei community which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

The order issued on behalf of the Governor said 'shoot at sight' could be resorted to when persuasion, warning and reasonable force "have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled".

The notification signed by the Commissioner (Home) of the state government was issued under provisions of the criminal procedure code 1973.

Fifty-five columns of the Army and Assam Rifles had to be deployed to contain widespread rioting that broke out across Manipur between tribals and the majority Meitei community, displacing over 9,000 people.

The Army also kept some 14 columns on standby for deployment in case the situation flared up once again, a defence spokesperson said.

The Centre, which is monitoring the situation in Manipur, also dispatched teams of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), a specialised force to handle riots, for deployment in violence-hit areas of the Northeastern state.

Sources said the force has landed at Imphal airport this evening.

Clashes broke out on Wednesday which intensified overnight with counter-attacks being mounted by rival communities in retaliation to earlier attacks, after Naga and Kuki tribals organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' to protest moves to give scheduled tribe status to the majority Metei community.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Manipur
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

CRPF trooper from Bihar win hearts with Kashmiri songs

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Coronation gown spotlights Queen Camilla's style

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Unusual weather: Fog in Delhi in hottest month of year

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

Scuffle breaks out between protesting wrestlers & cops

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

India's rising population encumbers struggling mothers

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 