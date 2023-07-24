Manipur: Tear gas shells fired to disperse university students demanding restoration of peace, Internet

Police in Manipur capital Imphal fired tear gas shells to disperse students of Manipur University who staged a procession on Monday demanding restoration of peace and internet services in the state.

Members of Manipur University Students' Union (MUSU) took to the streets with placards in hands demanding restoration of peaceful atmosphere for education. The students were stopped by policemen as they engaged in arguments and refused to stop the procession.

Read | 41 people of Meitei community reach Assam from Mizoram after threat over Manipur video

They shouted slogans saying the government's failure to stop the violence between the Meiteis and the Kukis is seriously affecting education. They also demanded restoration of internet, saying the restrictions have seriously affected their studies. Police fired tear gas shells to disperse the students as they refused to withdraw the rally.

The protest rally was taken out from Manipur University Gate to Singjamei Bazar in Imphal West.

The ban on mobile and broadband internet was imposed on May 3 soon after the clashes between the Meitei and the Kukis broke out. The ban has been extended several times since then, citing that the same has been done to prevent spread of rumours and misinformation through social media.

Manipur High Court had earlier asked the state government for partial restoration of internet services, along with measures to prevent use of internet to spread tension.