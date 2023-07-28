'Manipur viral video case transferred to CBI,' Centre asks SC to transfer trial outside Manipur

The Centre has told the Supreme Court that the investiagation into the "unfortunate and unacceptable" incident of sexual assault and violence on two women in violence-hit Manipur, has been transferred to the CBI.

In an affidavit, Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla said the Union Home Ministry has been continuously monitoring the case since the incident came to light.

Also Read | CBI to probe Manipur women paraded naked incident

Maintaining that its approach is “zero tolerance towards any crimes against women”, the Centre said it considered the offences like the present one to be too heinous which deserved to be taken not only with the seriousness it deserved, but justice should be seen to be done so that it has a deterrent effect throughout the nation with respect to crimes against women.

It also asked the top court to transfer the trial in the case outside Manipur. The trial should be conducted in a time-bound manner within six months after the filing of the chargesheet, it said.

After viral video of horrific incident came to light, the Supreme Court last week told the Attorney General and Solicitor General that the court was “deeply disturbed”. It also told the Centre and Manipur government either bring the perpetrators to book or else the judiciary will take action.

The top court is scheduled to hear the matter on Friday. The case before the top court related to a plea against the High Court's order to grant Scheduled Tribes status to Meitei community.

With regard to the incident, the Manipur government has arrested seven accused so far in the case.

In the written response, Bhalla said the government of Manipur has on July 26, 2023, has recommended Secretary, DOP&T for entrusting the case to CBI for further investigation, which has been duly recommended to Secretary, DOP&T by MHA vide letter dated July 27. The investigation shall thus, be transferred to CBI.

It also said, “The approach of the central government is of zero tolerance towards any crimes against women”.

Therefore, the central government makes a specific request that the entire case including trial of the offence in question, be ordered to be transferred by this Court to any State outside the State of Manipur, the response said.

As remedial measures, it said, the state government has formed District Psychological Support teams for providing mental health intervention at various relief camps through its order on May 18 and July 5, 2023.

"An all women team of 1 Sr Special (Psychiatrist), 1 Specialist (Psychiatry) and 1 Psychologist from District Hospital in Churachandpur was deputed to assist the victims. However, due to resistance from civil society organizations in Churachandpur, victims could not be approached by state authorities," it added.

In order to prevent repetition of such incidents, reporting of all such cases to the Director General of Police by the Police Station in-charge of the jurisdiction has been made mandatory, it said.

One senior Police Officer, of the rank of Superintendent of Police will monitor these investigations under the direct supervision of the Director General of Police (DGP). A suitable reward for reporting such incidents and for providing information leading to the arrest of the absconding culprits will also be given, the affidavit stated.

Also Read | I.N.D.I.A bloc Opposition MPs to visit Manipur on July 29-30

The Centre said to ensure prevention of such cases and maintenance of law and order in the state, it has, in addition to the existing companies, been providing additional companies of CAPFS with effect from 3 May 2023.

“124 additional companies of CAPFS and 185 columns of Army/Assam Rifles are presently deployed in Manipur in addition to the local police. A Unified Command comprising representation from all the Security Forces and Civil Administration under the chairmanship of Security Advisor has been established. Focus laid on intelligence gathering in collaboration with the Civil Administration to prevent any such incident in future. 13,782 persons have already been detained/bound down for violating curfew, other laws etc," the affidavit added.