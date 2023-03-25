Meghalaya paid Rs 250 cr for implementation of projects in 5 years: CM

Meghalaya paid Rs 250 cr for projects over 5 yrs: CM

The expenditure is coming from the EAPs and not from the government's revenue, Sangma said

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • Mar 25 2023, 01:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2023, 01:29 ist
Conrad Sangma. Credit: IANS Photo

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday said his government has spent Rs 250 crore to pay various consultants for the implementation of projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in the state.

The government has appointed 161 consultants mandated for the implementation of the various externally aided projects (EAPs) and activities of the different ministries in the state, he said.

Also Read | Conrad Sangma: Meghalaya's 'Chanakya'

"The projects from different ministries from the Centre -- PMGSY, smart city project and other department works have mandated that consultants have to be appointed. It is not an option, it is compulsory," he stated.

"Even for the externally aided projects that are going on, it is mandated that there should be a consultant for different activities that are to be conducted in different departments," he said.

