Meghalaya violence: CM Conrad K Sangma says CCTVs to be put up 'in as many locations' as possible

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Saturday said CCTVs will be installed in "as many locations as possible" here following last week's violence that left three people dead.

Meghalaya Police has put in place 30 CCTVs across the city and 28 of these are in working condition and monitored round-the-clock, a senior Home Department official said.

"We had a meeting with the chief secretary, director general of police and finance to ensure that CCTVs are put up in as many locations as possible on war footing," Sangma said.

There is an urgent need to install CCTVs in populated areas, especially the Iew Duh market area, where a 29-year-old man was stabbed to death on February 29 by masked men, he said.

The chief minister also said security has been beefed up as eight companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and one company of Rapid Action Force (RAF) have been deployed in "strategic" locations.

"A number of migrant workers in the affected areas have been given safe passage for their return along with food," he said.

"It is the priority of the state government to protect all citizens, be it tribals or non-tribals," Sangma said, adding, more than 200 migrant labourers from Assam have been provided safe passage so far.

Meanwhile, the curfew imposed in Police Bazaar area has been relaxed from 8 am till 8 pm and in Iew Duh market area from 5 am till 4 pm, officials said.

"There was no untoward incident reported during the curfew hours overnight. The situation has become normal but it is under close watch," Assistant Inspector General of Police Gabriel Iangrai said.

Violence had erupted in Shillong and its outskirts under East Khasi Hills district since February 28 following the death of a Khasi Students Union (KSU) member during an anti-CAA rally at Ichamati that also demanded the implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Eight people have been arrested and a magisterial inquiry has been instituted to probe into the incident.