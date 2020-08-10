Meghalaya's Covid-19 tally reaches 1,114 with 52 new cases

Meghalaya on Monday reported 52 new Covid-19 cases, including 29 BSF personnel, taking the state's tally to 1,114, officials said.

Of the total 1,114 Covid-19 cases, 610 are active as 498 people have recovered from the disease and six have died.

The 52 new Covid-19 cases were reported from East Kashi Hills (11), Ri Bhoi (2) and 39 in West Garo Hills district which includes 29 BSF personnel, Director of Health Services, Aman War said.

He said of the 610 active Covid-19 cases, 427 are in East Khasi Hills which also includes 160 personnel of various armed forces. The state capital Shillong is in the East Khasi. Hills district.

Meanwhile, the State Health Department has instructed all hospitals to have an officer-in-charge to ensure that health workers, who are undergoing quarantine, do not violate the protocols.

War said that the department has received reports about some health workers violating quarantine rules.

"In view of this, we have asked all the hospitals to put one doctor to be an officer-in-charge at their respective quarantine facility so that health workers follow strict protocols and are not allowed to mix