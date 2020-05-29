Migrant worker returning to Bengal from Hyderabad dies

Migrant worker returning to West Bengal from Hyderabad on foot dies in Odisha

PTI
PTI, Balasore,
  • May 29 2020, 16:43 ist
  • updated: May 29 2020, 16:45 ist
Representative image/istock

A 60-year-old migrant worker, on his way to West Bengal from Hyderabad on foot in a desperate attempt to reach home, died near Soro in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday, police said.

The deceased, Hayar Mohamad, who worked as a mason in Hyderabad, was returning home in West Bengal's Paschimpara along with his nephew on foot, after having exhausted all resources, they said.

The construction firm in which both of them were engaged is shut since March because of the lockdown and they were left with no money, the police said, quoting the deceased's nephew.

They started their journey five days ago, reached Soro on Thursday night and decided to spend the night on the veranda of a closed shop near National Highway 16, a police official said.

However, Hayar was found dead in the morning and his nephew, A Mohammad, contacted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and took Hayar to a hospital, where he was declared dead. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Migrant
West Bengal
Hyderabad
Odisha
Death

What's Brewing

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

'Culture of silence over menstruation more evident now'

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Heat wave amidst a pandemic lockdown

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

Sherpa wait, grow potatoes as Himalayas remain closed

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

After gas leak tragedy, Bhopal falls prey to COVID-19

 