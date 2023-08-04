Minor crushed to death by speeding truck in Kolkata, massive protests erupt

A minor boy died and his father was critically injured on Friday morning, after a speeding truck hit them while crossing a road in Behala Chowrasta area here, triggering massive protests by locals who torched several vehicles, officials said.
#kolkata
Ruckus in Kolkata's Behala area after a school boy was killed in a road accident this morning. After the accident, an angry mob set fire to the police jeep. The Diamond Harbour Road incident.
— Oxomiya Jiyori 🇮🇳 (@SouleFacts) August 4, 2023
RAF personnel in large numbers were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, they said.
The father of the deceased boy, Souranil Sarkar, is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.
Also Read | At least 15 thought to be dead after bus crash in Mexico, officials say
The accident took place around 6:30 am.
The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer said.
The truck driver has also been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded, he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube