Minor crushed to death by speeding truck in Kolkata, massive protests erupt

Protests in Kolkata as minor crushed to death by truck

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 04 2023, 12:23 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2023, 12:23 ist
The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer said. Credit: X/@SouleFacts

A minor boy died and his father was critically injured on Friday morning, after a speeding truck hit them while crossing a road in Behala Chowrasta area here, triggering massive protests by locals who torched several vehicles, officials said.

RAF personnel in large numbers were deployed, and police baton-charged protesters and fired teargas shells to bring the situation under control, they said.

The father of the deceased boy, Souranil Sarkar, is undergoing treatment at state-run SSKM Hospital.

The accident took place around 6:30 am.

The protests led to disruption of traffic on the busy Diamond Harbour Road, a police officer said.

The truck driver has also been apprehended from Santragachi and the vehicle was impounded, he said.

