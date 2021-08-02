Mizoram CM directs police to withdraw FIR against border violence accused

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Monday said he has directed the state police to withdraw the FIR against all those accused in connection with the deadly violence that rocked the state’s border with Assam, in order to build a “conducive atmosphere” for resolving boundary disputes.

The development came a day after both the states withdrew cases against senior officials, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Mizoram Rajya Sabha member K Vanlalvena to de-escalate tension.

“In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the #MizoramAssamBorder dispute and to reduce the plight of suffering citizens, I have directed @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt. 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte, Kolasib District, Mizoram against all the accused persons,” Zoramthanga said on Twitter.

In order to build a conducive atmosphere for amicable solution to the #MizoramAssamBorder dispute & to reduce the plight of suffering citizens,I have directed @mizorampolice to withdraw FIR dt. 26.07.2021 filed at Vairengte,Kolasib District,Mizoram against all the accused persons pic.twitter.com/IlQ65jssIL — Zoramthanga (@ZoramthangaCM) August 2, 2021

On July 26, six police personnel from Assam and a civilian were killed, and over 50 people injured in a fierce gun battle between security forces of both the states on a disputed border forest tract.

Subsequently, Mizoram Police had registered an FIR against Sarma, six Assam officials and 200 unidentified police personnel, for allegedly intruding into the state’s territory and resorting to violence.

They were booked under different sections of the IPC, including attempt to murder and criminal conspiracy.

Assam Police, too, had lodged complaints against Vanlalvena and six other Mizoram officials.

Sarma had announced late on Sunday that he directed the police department to withdraw the FIR filed against Vanlalvena as a goodwill gesture following discussions with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Zoramthanga.

He, however, said cases against other officials will be pursued.

The Assam chief minister, who is also the convener of the North-East Democratic Alliance, in which the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) is also a part, said his government is committed to ensuring peace along the border with Mizoram.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Check out DH's latest videos: