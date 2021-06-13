Mizoram man who headed 'world's largest family' dies at 76

Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed possibly the world's largest family with 38 wives, 89 children and 33 grandchildren, died at the state capital Aizawl on Sunday at the age of 76.

Confirming Ziona's demise, Chief Minister Zoramthanga tweeted that Mizoram and his village, Baktawng Tlanguam became a tourist attraction due to the family.

"With heavy heart, Mizoram bid farewell to Mr. Zion-a (76), believed to head the world's largest family, with 38 wives and 89 children....Rest in Peace sir," Zoramthanga tweeted.

Government officials said Ziona died at the Trinity hospital at Aizawl at 3 pm, where he was undergoing treatment for complications related to diabetes and blood pressure.

Ziona was the head of a minor Christian sect called Chana Pawl, which follows the practice of polygamy. Born in 1945, Ziona met his first wife when he was 17 years old and got married.

The family lives in a four-storied house with more than 100 rooms at Baktawng Tlanguam in Serchip district.

The sect was founded by Ziona's father Khuangtuaha in 1942 after its disciples were removed from the village by the headman for propagating a theology considered "wrong and dangerous". Chana sect followers claim that its origin is traced to the Bible's Revelation Chapter 20 t9 "Kum Sang Rorel" or the rule of 1,000 years by Jesus Christ on Earth.