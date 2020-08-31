Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rises to 1,011

Three more persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Mizoram, taking the state's tally to 1,011, an official said on Monday.

The three cases were reported from Kolasib district, the official said.

The newly infected persons were truck drivers, who came from Assam and all of them were asymptomatic, he said.

Of the total 1,011 Covid-19 cases, 422 are active cases as 589 people have already recovered from the virus, the official said.

According to data released by the health department on Sunday, as many as 40,383 samples have been tested, of which 2.50 percent have come out as positive for Covid-19.

The Covid-19 recovery rate is 58.26 percent.

Aizawl district has reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 590, followed by Kolasib (174) and Lunglei (119).

Siaha district has reported 27 cases, Champhai district (16), Serchhip (15), Lawngtlai (31), Mamit (30), Khawzawl (3), Hnahthial (2)and Saitual (4).

Mizoram has not reported any death due to Covid-19 till date.