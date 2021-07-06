Mob vandalises police outpost after custodial death of youth in West Bengal

A mob vandalised a police outpost in the Kulti area of Bengal’s West Bardhaman district on Tuesday, following the alleged custodial death of a local youth.

Soon after the news of the youth's death spread, the mob started to pelt stones at the local police outpost and also vandalised several police vehicles including setting five ablaze. The mob also pelted stones at the police who responded by lobbying tear gas shells.

Speaking to reporters, Commissioner of the Asansol Durgapur Police Commissioner Ajay Thakur said that "two officials of the Barakar Police Station have been suspended and investigation is in progress." He also said that no one was injured when the mob vandalised the police outpost.

Police sources said that the condition of the arrested youth deteriorated in custody and he was rushed to a local hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. They further revealed that the youth was arrested over a theft case.

However, the family members of the youth alleged that he was arrested by the police based on doubt and was beaten up by them. They demanded Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s intervention in the case.