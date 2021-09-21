Musical talk: Babul Supriyo on first meeting with Mamata Banerjee

Bollywood singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo after joining the Trinamool Congress (TMC) recently had a "musical meeting" with the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday.

Supriyo expressed his happiness to meet the CM and said, "She asked me to work with all my heart and sing with all my heart, which I think is the icing on the cake. She said 'Pujor samayo tumi gaan karo' (It's Puja time, you sing)."

"We had a very musical talk. At the same time whatever she said was really music to my ears,” he said, as per a NDTV report.

Supriyo also mentioned that he was welcomed to the “Trinamool family” by the CM with “affection and warmth”.

Speaking about his role in the new political party he has joined he said that it was the CM’s prerogative to decide which role he would be taking up here.

“I had a very good discussion with the Chief Minister. She told me that I will get full liberty at work in the TMC. I am ready to take up whichever role the party assigns to me,” Supriyo told reporters after the meeting.

