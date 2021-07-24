N Loken Singh appointed as interim president of Manipur Congress

N loken Singh interim president of Manipur Congress

  • Jul 24 2021, 18:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2021, 20:47 ist
The appointment of Loken Singh, senior vice-president of the MPCC, comes into force with immediate effect. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Congress high command on Saturday appointed Nameirakpam Loken Singh as the interim president of the Manipur unit of the party.

The development took place following the resignation of party leader Govindas Konthoujam as the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president a few days ago.

The appointment of Loken Singh, senior vice-president of the MPCC, comes into force with immediate effect, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said in a statement. Venugopal said that Loken Singh, also an MLA, will be in his new position till a full-time state unit president is appointed.

