Naga areas in Manipur shuts down to protest against killing of a woman, police say action being taken

Naga organisations on Monday imposed a 12-hour shutdown in Naga-dominated districts in violence-hit Manipur in order to register a protest against the killing of a Naga lady in Imphal on Saturday.

Shops remained shut while offices and educational institutions too were closed as the demand for prompt action against the killers grew.

Lucy Maring, a middle-aged woman belonging to the Maring Naga community, was found dead in her residence in Meitei-dominated Imphal East district on Saturday night. Sources said that her face was found disfigured. The miscreants might have killed the lady suspecting her to be a Kuki.

Manipur police on Sunday said they arrested nine persons including five women in connection with the lady's murder.

However, United Naga Council (UNC), issued a statement on Sunday night declaring a 12-hour shutdown to protest her murder.

The council also threatened to take up "further action" if their demand for justice is not fulfilled in the next 48-hours. The UNC demanded a judicial inquiry committee and questioned the role of Meitei civil society organisations.

"Since the beginning of the unfortunate conflicts between the Meiteis and the Kukis, the Nagas have maintained that peace must prevail and lent out might towards this end. Vested interest parties who wish to drag us into this conflict will not be spared and our patience and accommodating acts of the recent past should not be taken as a sign of weakness by all who have provoked us.." the UNC said.

The killing of the Naga woman left Manipur police worried too as the situation in the state has remained volatile for over 70-days due to the conflict between the Meiteis and the Kukis. They are taking prompt action in order to prevent a conflict in the Naga areas in the state. Over 142 people have been killed and 0ver 60,000 others have been left homeless due to the violence since May 3.