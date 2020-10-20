Nagaland by-election: 8 candidates in fray for 2 Assembly seats

Altogether eight candidates are in the fray for the by-election to two Assembly seats in Nagaland, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Abhijit Sinha said on Monday.

He said three candidates are in the fray for the Southern Angami-1 seat and five for Pungro-Kiphire constituency.

Today (Monday) was the last date for withdrawal of nomination and no candidate has withdrawn his nomination, the CEO said.

Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) nominee Medo Yhokha, Opposition Naga Peoples Front (NPF) candidate Kikovi Kirha and Independent candidate Seyievilie Peter Zashumo are contesting from the 14-Southern Angami-I seat, said Sinha.

For Pungro-Kiphire seat, five candidates - Khaseo Anar of Congress party, BJP nominee Lirimong Sangtam and three Independent candidates - K Shellumthong, T. Yangseo Sangtam and Kiusumew Yimchunger - are in the fray.

The Southern Angami-I seat went vacant following the demise of Speaker of Nagaland Assembly, Vikho-o Yhoshu on December 30, 2019 due to lung cancer.

The Pungro-Kiphire seat was declared vacant following the death of sitting opposition Naga Peoples Front MLA, T. Torechu after prolonged illness.

The by-elections will be held from 6 am to 4 pm on November 3.