Nagaland killings: Army team did not follow rules of engagement, says police

Nagaland police on Saturday said that investigation into killing of 14 civilians by army in Oting village in December last year revealed that the army team did not follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) or rules of engagement for such an operation leading to the firing.

It also said that one army officer and 29 jawans has been named in the chargesheets, which were submitted in the court after investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by Nagaland government.

"The 21 para forces had launched the operation in the area based on intelligence inputs about movement of militants belonging to NSCN (KYA) and Ulfa (Independent). Investigation has revealed that the team opened fire at the white Bolero pickup van without ensuring their identification. Eight people from Oting village were in the vehicle and were returning from their work place in a coal mine. Investigation also revealed that operation team did not follow the standard operating procedures or rules of engagement for such operation leading to the firing," Nagaland director general of police, T John Longkumer told reporters at Kohima on Saturday.

Longkumer said the 21 para forced launched the operation at 4.20pm on December 4, 2021 based on the intelligence inputs. Six villagers died on the spot while two others were seriously wounded in the firing.

"After hearing about the incident, the villagers reached the spot at around 9 pm and they turned violent after discovering the bodies. They attacked the army team and in the fight one personnel of 21 para forces succumbed to the injuries and 14 other armymen were injured. At around 10pm, the army team fired at the angry villagers in which eight others died," he said.

The SIT was formed by Nagaland government while army also instituted a court of inquiry into the incident. Army has several times promised that those found guilty in the operation would be punished as per the law.

The killings had triggered protests across Nagaland and rest of the Northeast with many demanding exemplary punishment to the army personnel. It also triggered an outrage and a demand for complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) from the Northeast. The AFSPA gives sweeping power to the army during counter insurgency operations.

The MHA from April 1 had withdrawn the AFSPA from 23 districts in Assam and partially from seven districts in Nagaland and six districts in Manipur.