Narada case: Calcutta High Court allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed affidavits of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the Narada scam case.
The next hearing will be on July 15.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
One man's lifetime mission: To save the pangolin
Final farewell? Injured Serena quits Wimbledon in tears
'Revolution Love' sweeps Myanmar protest barricades
No one knows how or why Kim Jong Un lost weight
Olympics: After long battle, karate gets biggest stage
Venus Williams, 41, rises to 90th Wimbledon win
Could your face mask detect Covid?