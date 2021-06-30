Narada case: Calcutta High Court allows affidavits of Mamata Banerjee, Moloy Ghatak

Narada case: HC allows affidavits of Mamata, Ghatak

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 30 2021, 11:38 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday allowed affidavits of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Law Minister Moloy Ghatak in connection with the Narada scam case.

The next hearing will be on July 15.

More to follow...

