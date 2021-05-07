Newly-elected West Bengal MLAs sworn in

About 143 newly-elected MLAs were sworn in the West Bengal Assembly on Thursday. They were administrated the oath to office and secrecy by pro-tem Speaker Subrata Mukherjee.

The oath-taking ceremony with strict Covid-19 protocols was held in two parts. While 74 MLAs were sworn in in the first half of the day, the rest were sworn in the second half. The MLAs were mostly from Assembly constituencies in Kolkata, South 24 Paraganas and North 24 Paraganas, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Medinipur and Jhargram district.

Among the MLAs who were sworn in were senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders Partha Chatterjee, Madan Mitra and Sovandeb Chattopadhyay.

The ceremony was briefly attended by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who later left for the State Secretariat.