NFR converts old train coaches into restaurants to increase revenue, create jobs

The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is converting the old train coaches into restaurants in order to increase revenue and create extra jobs.

The NFR chief public relations officer, Sabyasachi De said one such coach restaurant has been opened at Katihar in Bihar and another is ready at New Jalpaiguri station in Bengal. Works for setting up of 15 more such coach restaurants at various locations over the five divisions have also been finalised, he said.

The old coaches of Indian railways are being phased out with the proliferation of LHB coaches. The old coaches are being used to open coach restaurants.

"The coach restaurants are designed with aesthetic and heritage look for the attraction of travellers. People can enjoy with family and friends the ecstatic feeling while getting experience of dining in train coaches. There will be facilities to buy food, snacks and beverages at the coach restaurants," De said.

Plans for two coach restaurants, one each in Darjeeling and Jogbani under Katihar division have been finalised. In the Alipurduar division, seven coach restaurants will come up at New Coochbehar, New Alipurduar, Madarihat, Lataguri, Chalsa, Raja Bhat Khawa and New Mal. Similar restaurants would be opened at Rangia and Rangapara North under Rangiya division while three more will come up under Lumding division, two in Guwahati and one in Diphu, and one at New Tinsukia of Tinsukia division has also been finalised.

"Moreover, 43 locations under NFR have been selected for introducing such coach restaurants. Coach restaurants are being planned and works are under progress at six locations in Katihar, eight in Alipurduar, 14 in Rangia, 11 in Lumding and four in Tinsukia divisions," De said. "Apart from generating non-fare revenue for railways, this initiative is expected to create employment for both skilled and unskilled workers too," he said.