NIA searches in Nagaland, Manipur in terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) seized cash of Rs. 82.6 lakh and several documents during a search conducted at five locations in Dimapur and Imphal belonging to relatives of the wife of an NSCN (IM) leader on Tuesday in connection with a terror funding case.

A statement issued by the investigation agency said the searches were conducted in the house of relatives of Alemla Jamir, wife of Pungting Shirmrang, a steering committee member of Nagaland-based militant group NSCN (IM), who was arrested at New Delhi airport in December with cash of Rs. 72 lakh.

"Searches conducted at the premises of close associates and relatives of Alemla Jamir have led to the recovery of cash of Rs 82.6 Lakhs, documents of different properties worth Rs. 3 crores, incriminating diaries, photographs, digital devices including fifteen smartphones, one hard disk, one pen drive, one memory card and four laptops. Certain insurgency and extortion related literature, as well as other incriminating documents, have also been recovered during the searches. Searches have also revealed that unaccounted money (in cash) is being used for the purchase of properties," said the statement.

The case relates to terror funding of NSCN (IM) wherein unaccounted funds were being taken by the cash courier Alemla Jamir from Delhi to Nagaland, it said. Jamir, who is now in judicial custody was booked under sections of Unlawful (Activities Prevention) Act.

The NIA is looking for Shirmrang, who it said was absconding.

The arrest comes at a time when Naga rebel groups including the NSCN concluded negotiations with the government and is likely to sign the final peace agreement to end decades-old Naga conflict.