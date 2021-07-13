NLFB militant killed in police encounter in Assam

The slain militant was a close associate of former NDFB leader M Batha

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • Jul 13 2021, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2021, 16:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

A militant of the National Liberation Front of Bodoland (NLFB) outfit was killed in a police encounter in Assam's Udalguri district on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched an operation in Dimachang in Mazbat police station area and the outfit's self-styled Udalguri district commander was killed in an encounter, Special Director General of Police G P Singh said.

"Early this morning, one Jayphrush @ N Jwngkhwl...was killed in police operation in Dimachang area of Mazbat police station of Udalguri district," Singh tweeted.

A pistol and several cartridges were seized from the encounter site, he added.

The slain militant was a close associate of former NDFB leader M Batha who had surrendered along with several other cadres during the signing of the third Bodo Peace Accord in January 2020 but later returned to the forest to set up the NLFB.

The outfit is mostly involved in extortion in the districts under the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), police sources said. 

Assam
militant

