No need for Bharat Jodo Yatra in 'already united' India, says Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hit out at Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the theme of the march is 'totally wrong'.

ANI has quoted Sarma saying, "The Congress’s theme (for the march) is totally wrong. If they had launched the march for ‘Swachh Bharat’ (clean India), education or health, it would have held some meaning for the public."

"Now that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has reached Assam, it would mean that Congress supports the (statehood) demand of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). It also implies, therefore, that the Congress believes Assam is not a part of India," Sarma added.

Questioning the need for the march in 'already united India' Sarma asked, "What is the sense in launching a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other states? Are these states not with India? Have they set out to unite the country in a unique way?"