No need for Bharat Jodo in already united India: Sarma

No need for Bharat Jodo Yatra in 'already united' India, says Sarma

Sarma asked, 'What is the sense in launching a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other states? Are these states not with India?'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 02 2022, 06:40 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2022, 06:44 ist
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Credit: PTI File Photo

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday hit out at Congress over its Bharat Jodo Yatra and said the theme of the march is 'totally wrong'.

ANI has quoted Sarma saying, "The Congress’s theme (for the march) is totally wrong. If they had launched the march for ‘Swachh Bharat’ (clean India), education or health, it would have held some meaning for the public."

"Now that the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has reached Assam, it would mean that Congress supports the (statehood) demand of the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA). It also implies, therefore, that the Congress believes Assam is not a part of India," Sarma added.

Questioning the need for the march in 'already united India' Sarma asked, "What is the sense in launching a ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and other states? Are these states not with India? Have they set out to unite the country in a unique way?"

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam
India News
Bharat Jodo Yatra
Indian Politics
Congress

What's Brewing

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

DH Toon | G20 presidency can wait till polls are over

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

Indian astronomers behind rare Black Hole discovery

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

$21,000 dropped in street and returned in Switzerland

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Farmers use solar-powered fridges to keep food fresh

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Tomato, onion growers in tears as prices fall in K'taka

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

Principal accused of harassing teacher wearing legging

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

England 1st team to score 500 on Day 1 of a Test match

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

Migratory birds bring ‘message of peace’ to Kashmir

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

India's Bishnoi community: The original eco-warriors

 