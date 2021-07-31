North East India will always be one: Mizoram CM

North East India will always be one, says Mizoram CM Zoramthanga

Zoramthanga's comment came a day after the Assam government issued a travel advisory, asking its residents not to travel to Mizoram

PTI
PTI, Aizawl,
  • Jul 31 2021, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 15:54 ist
Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that North East India will always be one, amid deadly violence at its border with Assam, which advised its residents to not visit the neighbouring state.

Zoramthanga also shared on Twitter a notification issued by his government, stating that there will be no restrictions on the movement of non-residents of Mizoram in Kolasib district, which borders Assam's Cachar district.

Also Read | Assam-Mizoram border conflict: Centre should take initiative

"#NorthEast India will always be #One," the chief minister tweeted on Friday.

Zoramthanga's comment came a day after the Assam government issued a travel advisory, asking its residents not to travel to Mizoram and those staying there to exercise utmost caution.

Meanwhile, the border row continued to simmer as police forces of the two states registered criminal cases over Monday's violence that left at least seven people from Assam dead and more than 50 people injured.

