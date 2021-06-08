Odisha to financially assist roadside vendors

Odisha announces financial assistance for roadside vendors

Financial assistance was also announced for the vendors during the lockdown last year

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 08 2021, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 17:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStockPhoto

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday announced a package for roadside vendors who suffered losses to their livelihoods due to the lockdown imposed in the state amid the rising Covid-19 cases.

Patnaik announced a financial package of Rs 29.29 crore for 87,657 vendors across 114 municipal areas in the state. The assistance will be provided from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, as per an official statement.

Each registered vendor will get an amount of Rs 3,000 as assistance, sources said.

Financial assistance was also announced for the vendors during the lockdown last year.

The livelihoods of the poor roadside vendors were severely affected due to the lockdowns, an official said.

However, Odisha Utha Dokani Mahasangha president Pratap Sahu said that the package should be further extended because there are above 22 lakh roadside vendors across the state.

The government has identified only 87,657 of them, while the remaining vendors will continue to suffer, he said, urging the chief minister to extend the benefits.

He also demanded that Rs 5,000 be given to each beneficiary.

Check out DH latest videos:

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Odisha
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns

 