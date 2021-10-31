Odisha announces full tax exemption, registration fee waiver for electric vehicles

The Odisha government announced full exemption of motor vehicles taxes and registration fees on electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, as per an official notification.

The decision was taken to encourage faster adoption of EVs, it said.

In the notification, issued on Friday, the state government announced a 100 per cent exemption on motor vehicles taxes and registration fees for battery-operated vehicles.

The exemption, granted under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, is applicable till 2025.

Further, the state government has proposed to extend a slew of incentives for the buyers, manufacturers, batteries and charging stations of electric vehicles under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, officials said.

Watch latest videos by DH here: