Odisha announces full tax exemption, registration fee waiver for electric vehicles

The Odisha government announced full exemption of motor vehicles taxes and registration fees on electric vehicles (EVs) in the state, as per an official notification.
The decision was taken to encourage faster adoption of EVs, it said.
In the notification, issued on Friday, the state government announced a 100 per cent exemption on motor vehicles taxes and registration fees for battery-operated vehicles.
The exemption, granted under the Odisha Motor Vehicles Taxation Act, is applicable till 2025.
Further, the state government has proposed to extend a slew of incentives for the buyers, manufacturers, batteries and charging stations of electric vehicles under the Odisha Electric Vehicle Policy, officials said.
Watch latest videos by DH here:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Can exercise reduce students’ desire to drink alcohol?
India's net-zero pledge a bogus promise
Into the Metaverse: A collision of crypto and gaming
Organic farming: Tamil Nadu ecologist shows the way
In Pics | 'Power Star' Puneeth Rajkumar laid to rest
DH Toon | BJP, Congress creating own Dalit vote banks
DH Toon | Pegasus verdict a warning to State
New York 'canners' recycle discarded bottles to survive
Climate change: What will wake us up?
Baldwin regrets 'one in trillion' fatal firing episode