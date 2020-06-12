Odisha records 1 more COVID-19 fatality, 112 new cases

Odisha records one more COVID-19 fatality, 112 fresh cases

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 12 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 12 2020, 16:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Odisha reported one more COVID-19 fatality and 112 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, a health department official said on Friday.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

The cause of the death was "acute respiratory distress syndrome", he said.

"Regret to report the death of a COVID positive 55- year-old male of Ganjam (district), while under treatment in hospital," the Health and Family Welfare Department said in a statement.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

The state also recorded 112 new cases, including 21 disaster response personnel who were engaged in cyclone Amphan restoration work in West Bengal.

Odisha now has a total of 3,498 COVID-19 cases of which 1,131 are active, while 2,354 patients have so far recovered from the disease. COVID-19 has claimed 10 lives in the state so far.

As many as 107 of the fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres for returnees, officials said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Odisha
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Questions over COVID-19 models that prompted lockdowns

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Shah is centre stage for BJP, so is Rahul for Cong

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for 6th straight day

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

Removing statues of racists? Africa's done it for years

 